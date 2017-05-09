Business & Real Estate

May 09, 2017 1:12 PM

Brazil Judge denies request to delay ex-president's hearing

The Associated Press
SAO PAULO

A Brazilian federal judge has refused a request by lawyers representing former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to delay his hearing on the benefits he allegedly received from the huge kickback scheme uncovered at state-owned oil company Petrobras.

Silva's lawyers argued that they needed more time to analyze evidence and documents before his scheduled testimony Wednesday before Judge Sergio Moro, who is coordinating the corruption probe.

Another federal judge, Nivaldo Brunoni, ruled Tuesday that the date could not be changed because of security measures already put in place to avoid tumult in the city of Curitiba.

Curitiba officials said last week that supporters and opponents of Silva will be kept apart when he testifies.

