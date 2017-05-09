Louisiana will keep fighting to save abortion law

Louisiana says it's appealing a court decision that struck down a law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have permission to admit patients to a nearby hospital.
A federal judge ruled in April that the U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down a similar Texas law requires him to do the same with Louisiana's.
The document filed Friday simply notifies the federal district court in Baton Rouge that Louisiana will take the case to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Attorney David Brown of the Center for Reproductive Rights says his group will keep fighting the law in court.
