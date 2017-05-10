Raley’s plans to close Vallejo supermarket, resulting in 65 layoffs

West Sacramento-based grocer Raley’s plans to close its Raley’s Supermarket in Vallejo next month.
The planned closure of the store at 4300 Sonoma Blvd. will result in 65 layoffs, according to a standard “WARN Act” letter sent by Raley’s and received by the California Employment Development Department on April 28.
The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires large businesses to give early warning of layoffs and closures.
In an email, Raley’s spokeswoman Chelsea Minor confirmed that the store will close June 24. She said the store lease was up for renewal, and Raley’s opted not to renew.
She added: “With all of our stores, we evaluate external factors, including neighborhood demographics, customer outlook and competitors. As the market for grocery and neighborhoods change, it requires us to review store locations based on customer traffic and sales. The Vallejo market has changed since we opened the store, with an increased number of competition in the area.
“This location was outdated and would have required large amounts of resources to renovate – something that is not supported by the customer traffic and sales.”
Minor said the Vallejo store opened in 1987.
She said the company is working to transfer affected workers to available positions in nearby locations.
Founded in 1935, Raley’s operates 121 stores in Northern California and Nevada under four banners: Raley’s Supermarkets, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods and Food Source.
