Sodexo announces layoffs in advance of food service change at UC Davis

Sodexo, which has long provided food service under contract at UC Davis, will lay off 136 workers on June 30.
The move is not a surprise as UC Davis announced in 2016 that it would take over management of campus food service, replacing Sodexo.
Confirmation came in the form of a standard “WARN Act” letter received by the California Employment Development Department on April 28.
The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires large businesses to give early warning of layoffs and closures.
According to the UC Davis news service, Sodexo had held the UC Davis food service contract for 46 years.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
Comments