May 12, 2017 12:48 AM

Senate gives final OK to budget plan; debate heads to House

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

The North Carolina Senate has completed work on its state budget proposal for the next two years.

The Republican-controlled Senate gave final approval to its spending plan early Friday. The vote margin was similar to a party-line vote Thursday evening, when the chamber gave its initial OK. The budget debate next heads to the House.

The debate didn't finish until after 3 a.m. Republicans initially blocked several Democratic amendments, then went into recess. GOP leaders returned two hours later to approve an amendment locating $2 million to expand a pilot program to address opioid addiction to more communities. The original pilot only covered Wilmington.

Democrats complained the approved budget provides tax breaks to the wealthy and to corporations, and they prefer Gov. Roy Cooper's spending proposal.

