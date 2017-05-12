Chris Stewart holds town hall in central Utah Friday night

Republican Rep. Chris Stewart is holding a town hall in central Utah on Friday night.
Stewart's event in Sevier County is the first town hall a member of Utah's congressional delegation has held since House Republicans passed legislation repealing and replacing Barack Obama's health care law.
Stewart and Utah's three other Republican representatives in the House all voted for the measure May 4.
Stewart held a town hall in March in the Democratic stronghold of Salt Lake City, where attendees booed over Stewart for GOP positions on health care and called on him to investigate President Donald Trump's ties to Russia.
The Friday night event at a high school in Richfield is friendlier territory for the congressman about 165 miles (265 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.
Stewart won 85 percent of the vote in Sevier County in November.
