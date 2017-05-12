Good news: There should be plenty of electricity to battle summer’s hottest days

Folsom-based California Independent System Operator says electricity supplies will be sufficient to meet summer peak conditions.
ISO runs the state’s transmission grid.
In an analysis titled “2017 Summer Loads and Resources Assessment,” ISO projected a summer peak of nearly 47,000 megawatts, a modest 0.6 percent increase over last year’s peak. ISO said that its projection includes expectations of increased rooftop solar power installations.
Summer peak power use conditions typically occur in the late afternoon hours of the season’s hottest weekdays.
The report said the peak demand forecast for summer weather conditions that occur once every 10 years is 48,845 megawatts, and about 52,785 megawatts of capacity will be available this summer.
ISO said about 3,090 megawatts of new resources have been added since last summer, including 2,302 megawatts of solar, 699 megawatts of natural gas and 80 megawatts of battery energy storage.
The report did note that gas storage limitations in Southern California remain a concern in extreme weather conditions, but that likely would affect portions of Southern California as opposed to the ISO system statewide.
The report also noted that record 2016-17 snow/rainfall amounts in California have created robust availability of hydroelectricity for use this summer.
