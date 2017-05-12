Business & Real Estate

May 12, 2017 11:57 AM

Vermont governor, lawmakers at odds over teacher health plan

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

Democratic lawmakers and Vermont's Republican governor are trying to find a compromise on a budget issue that will allow the Legislature to adjourn for the year.

The two sides have been divided over how to save up to $26 million a year in the state's Education Fund.

Democratic leaders offered a compromise to Gov. Phil Scott on Thursday but he said he wasn't prepared to accept it.

The Times Argus reports that both sides agree that savings can be achieved from the less-expensive health insurance plans offered to teachers.

Scott had proposed that teachers negotiate their health care benefits directly with the state and pay at least 20 percent of their insurance premiums.

The Democrats proposal would have local districts make a total of $13 million in budget cuts statewide.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

This plant-based burger joint hopes you'll bite

This plant-based burger joint hopes you'll bite 2:50

This plant-based burger joint hopes you'll bite

Cannabis company envisions processing center at former winery 1:18

Cannabis company envisions processing center at former winery
Building tiny houses teaches valuable lessons for high school students 1:12

Building tiny houses teaches valuable lessons for high school students

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos