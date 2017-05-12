Barry Goggin, head of Sacramento BBB for 40 years, dies at 71

Services were held Friday for Barry Goggin, the longtime former president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Sacramento. Googin died May 6 at his home in Wilton. He was 71.
Over a 40-year career as president of the local BBB, Goggin helped develop numerous programs that proved beneficial to the Sacramento and Northern California business communities. On his watch, BBB business memberships swelled from 600 to more than 3,400.
“It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a colleague and close friend who meant so much to the BBB community nationwide, and to local business leaders, consumers, media and government agencies,” said Lynn Conner, interim president and CEO of BBB Sacramento.
When he stepped down in late 2010, Goggin claimed that his tenure was the longest of any BBB president in the nation.
He was inducted into the national BBB Hall of Fame in 2014.
Over his career, Goggin served on the BBB’s national executive committee and board of directors for more than 15 years. He also was a two-time recipient of the BBB Meritorious Service Award.
Conner said BBB Sacramento is establishing an annual scholarship fund of $5,000 in honor of Goggin’s memory.
Services were held at East Lawn Memorial Park in Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested donations to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
