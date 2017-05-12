Delta Shores shopping center could open in September

Construction on a mega retail “power center” off Interstate 5 in the Meadowview area is underway with a projected opening in September.
Heavy rains this year delayed much of the work, according to Gary Muljat, a vice president for developer Merlone Geier. While groundwork began at the end of 2015, Muljat said Friday that tenants will get access to their buildings for interior improvements in July.
“We just got hammered by the rain this year,” he said. “There were a lot of project delays associated with the big rainfall.”
Space for the 784,000-square-foot development is 90 percent preleased, Muljat said, which he called a “testament to the tenant lineup.” He said the $100 million center that is set on 100 acres would serve neighborhoods from Land Park to south Sacramento, noting that it will be the only major shopping center on the I-5 corridor between Natomas and northern Stockton.
“It will absolutely draw people from the Central Valley,” Muljat said.
Merlone Geier has recruited big names like Wal-Mart, RC Willey and Regal Cinemas. In addition, Merlone Geier lists Dick’s Sporting Goods, Hobby Lobby, PetSmart, Ross Dress For Less, Bath & Body Works, AT&T, Verizon and Mattress Firm as some of the other stores expected to open. Restaurants include McDonald’s, In-N-Out Burger, Chipotle, the Habit Burger Grill, Chick-fil-A, El Pollo Loco and Panda Express.
The Delta Shores project is a bright spot for retail in the region, despite an increasingly gloomy outlook for brick-and-mortar stores. The developer estimates the center will generate about $200 million in sales annually.
San Francisco-based Merlone Geier bought the 800-acre Delta Shores site in 2006, then had to wait out the recession. The company also has land entitled for 5,000 new housing units. Muljat did not have a timeline for when the homes would be built, blaming current market conditions.
Richard Chang: 916-321-1018, @RichardYChang
