Business & Real Estate

May 12, 2017 11:22 PM

AP-NORC poll: Most know little about charter schools

By MARIA DANILOVA and EMILY SWANSON Associated Press
WASHINGTON

A new poll finds that most Americans say they know little about charter schools or private school voucher programs.

The poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that 58 percent of respondents say they know little or nothing at all about charter schools. And 66 percent report the same lack of knowledge about private school voucher programs.

Charter schools are funded by taxpayers, but they operate independently of school districts. That gives them more freedom in setting curriculum and hiring staff.

Vouchers are publically funded scholarships given to low-income families to help cover tuition in private schools, including religious ones.

Debate swirls around using taxpayer money to aid struggling public schools. So does funding more charter schools or making private schools available to more families.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

This plant-based burger joint hopes you'll bite

This plant-based burger joint hopes you'll bite 2:50

This plant-based burger joint hopes you'll bite

Cannabis company envisions processing center at former winery 1:18

Cannabis company envisions processing center at former winery
Building tiny houses teaches valuable lessons for high school students 1:12

Building tiny houses teaches valuable lessons for high school students

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos