What’s next for this historic house in Truckee selling for $1.5 million?

The historic CB Kruger Whitehouse in Truckee is for sale for $1.5 million, and what comes next for the distinguished property could be interesting.
The Victorian house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and offers a prominent street front location on Donner Pass Road, 18 parking spaces and a variety of commercial uses, from restaurant to retail and office. Most recently, a wine bar, florist shop and hair salon occupied the property, but it was best known when it was a fine-dining restaurant, according to Andrew Smith of Oliver Luxury Real Estate, which listed the property.
Also, zoning still allows the property to return to use as a single-family home, Smith said.
There seems to be endless possibilities for the site, which is owned by Aaron Bigelow and Tanya Thayer of Tahoe City.
“We've had some interesting concepts brought to us,” Smith said in an email. “The one that keeps coming back up is to convert it into condominiums; given the shortage of workforce housing right now, I think it could be a fantastic way to reinvent the space.
“Personally, I'd love to see the space turned into a full-time bed and breakfast type of establishment,” he added.
Smith said there are a few suites upstairs that lend itself to that experience, as well as the possibility of a restaurant/bar/cafe on the main level.
“That would be a unique experience for Truckee - waking up downtown in a Victorian focal point of town, heading out for dinner (and) drinks and retiring for the evening just a two-to-three minute walk from the nightlife,” Smith said.
The Kruger House comes loaded with history. It was built in the late 1800s by William Henry Kruger, who was then a partner in the Truckee Lumber Company. Kruger, who was also involved in mining, mercantile and sawmill businesses, lived in Grass Valley, Dutch Flat and finally Truckee.
The house was originally designed as a single family residence, in the Queen Anne Eastlake Victorian style. The mansion has been extensively remodeled back to its original grandeur, according to Olivery Luxury. In 1982, it was registered with the California Office of Historic Preservation and added to the National Register of Historic Places.
