What’s next for this historic house in Truckee selling for $1.5 million?

The historic CB Kruger Whitehouse in Truckee is for sale for $1.5 million. The Victorian house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and offers a prominent street front location on Donner Pass Road, 18 parking spaces and a variety of commercial uses from restaurant to retail and office. The Kruger House was built in the late 1800s by William Henry Kruger, who was then a partner in the Truckee Lumber Company. Video produced by David Caraccio