Dayton catches 1 bass in Minnesota's fishing opener

Gov. Mark Dayton caught a 3-pound, 17-and-a-half-inch bass during the annual Governor's Fishing Opener on Saturday, and while he shared a pontoon boat with Republican legislative leaders, he says the budget wasn't discussed.
Dayton, House Speaker Kurt Daudt and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka have been at loggerheads over budget issues and negotiations stalled last week.
When he came back to shore, Dayton told KARE-TV (http://kare11.tv/2r3XkHm ) that budget talks will resume Monday.
"We sort of set that aside so we could all stay in the same boat," he said. "Never came up."
Lt. Gov. Tina Smith was out on her own boat, along with Rep. Ilhan Omar, the United States' first Somali-American legislator, and other female lawmakers.
The women got bragging rights, catching a total of 35 fish. Omar caught 13 of those herself. The anglers in the governor's boat caught six fish.
Daudt said Saturday's weather was the best he's seen for the event since he's been a part of it.
"We had great fun," Dayton said. "What a gorgeous day, just incredible day, and just perfect, Minnesota perfect."
