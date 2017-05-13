Business & Real Estate

May 13, 2017 1:10 PM

Maryland gov urges feds to halt new noisy flight patterns

The Associated Press
BALTIMORE

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says new flight paths at the area's airports are causing headaches for residents.

Local news media outlets report that Hogan said in a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration that the new flight paths at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshal Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport have "dramatically" increased noise levels for nearby residents.

Hogan says while the new NextGen system will save money for the airline industry, he won't let Maryland residents "pay a human cost with their health and emotional well-being."

Hogan wants the FAA to return temporarily to the previous flight patterns so officials and the community can find an "amicable resolution."

