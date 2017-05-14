Wyoming coal companies pay millions in taxes

Three coal companies operating in Wyoming have paid more than $80 million in property taxes due this past week.
The payment was the second installment of 2016 property taxes owed by the companies.
Wyoming's coal industry has been struggling with a downturn caused by depressed coal prices, competition from natural gas and new federal regulations.
Campbell County's chief deputy treasurer, Jackie Blikre, tells the Gillette News Record (http://bit.ly/2qaDNUQ ) that Peabody Energy paid $37.2 million, Arch Coal $33.6 million and Cloud Peak Energy $10.7 million.
The total is 6 percent less that what they paid in May 2016.
Blikre says the downturn in the coal industry isn't reflected in the numbers because taxes on mineral production are based on the year before. The 2016 payments are based on 2015 production.
