Colorado tax officials turn to paper checks to combat fraud

Some people who filed taxes in Colorado and who requested direct deposit for their refund will receive a paper check in the mail as the state addresses concerns about identity fraud.
Mim Mirsky, a spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Revenue, tells The Denver Post https://goo.gl/KPcW7R the move is a safeguard and receiving a check doesn't necessarily mean a taxpayer's identity has been compromised.
Sending a check to a taxpayer's mailing address helps verify a refund is going to the right person. And when taxpayers go to cash those checks at a bank, they must show identification, which is an added level of protection.
Mirsky says the step helps prevent criminals from diverting fraudulently filed refunds to their own prepaid, reloadable cards or debit cards.
Officials declined to say how many taxpayers are affected.
Comments