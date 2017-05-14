Utah sees growing wave of tourists

A new University of Utah analysis shows tourists spent a record $8.2 billion in Utah in 2015 and generated another $1.15 billion in local tax revenue.
The Deseret News reported (http://bit.ly/2pz5Wpk ) Wednesday that travel to Utah is growing at historic levels, and state tourism officials say that's expected to continue. The report by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah tracked a 12 percent growth from 2011 to 2015. According to the report, the wave of tourism has created about 142,500 jobs.
Researchers at the institute say lower gas prices and a strong economy may have brought in the foreign and domestic visitors.
While the news is good, institute officials are concerned about the impact the growing tourism has on rural towns.
Comments