Indy HeartBeat targets youth violence with $1M federal grant

A new program targeting youth violence and public safety in Indianapolis is set to launch with help from a $1 million grant from the U.S. Justice Department.
Indy HeartBeat will initiate outreach and education to try to reduce crime in communities. It will also provide services and intervention to those affected by violent crimes.
Indy HeartBeat is to be led by Eskenazi Health's Prescription for Hope program and the Marion County Public Health Department's Violence Prevention Program.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Bryan Roach says crime is a community issue that can be lowered through programs like Indy HeartBeat. The program will serve as an extension of community-based policing, allowing officers a chance to connect with residents in areas they serve.
