May 15, 2017 7:23 AM

Justices rule against consumer in debt collection case

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Supreme Court says debt collection companies can't be sued for trying to recover years-old credit card debt from people who seek bankruptcy protection.

The justices on Monday ruled 5-3 in favor of Midland Funding, which was trying to collect $1,879 in debt that an Alabama woman had incurred more than 10 years earlier.

Aleida Johnson argued that Midland was wrong to go after the debt because Alabama law has a six-year statute of limitations for a creditor to collect overdue payments.

A federal appeals court said Johnson could sue Midland for violating the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The law prohibits collection companies from trying to recover debts outside the statute of limitations.

But Justice Stephen Breyer said the law doesn't apply to bankruptcy proceedings.

