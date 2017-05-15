Business & Real Estate

May 15, 2017 9:02 AM

A DIY resistance tries to keep the fight against Trump fresh

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.

The self-proclaimed resistance against Donald Trump is settling in for the long haul.

Activists have spread their target from the president to member of Congress. They've launched a long series of protests and efforts to pack town halls to urge complete defiance of Trump's agenda.

The activism is largely decentralized and spearheaded by novice activists like Colorado's Katie Farnan. She is a mother of two who has a 30-hour-a-week job for a nonprofit. But she spends her nights and weekends coordinating protests and video campaigns in Colorado. She and others like her are guided by an online toolkit written by two former Democratic congressional staffers who hope to create a tea party of the left.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Home tour: Sting's digs cost field of gold, and Guns N' Roses bassist locked, loaded for sale

Home tour: Sting's digs cost field of gold, and Guns N' Roses bassist locked, loaded for sale 2:14

Home tour: Sting's digs cost field of gold, and Guns N' Roses bassist locked, loaded for sale
Tour this historic house in Truckee on sale for $1.5M 0:49

Tour this historic house in Truckee on sale for $1.5M
Urban decay takes a toll on the 1000 block of J Street 1:17

Urban decay takes a toll on the 1000 block of J Street

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos