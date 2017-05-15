Last-ditch effort to get governor to release bonds

Maine housing developers and affordable housing advocates hope lawmakers roundly support a Republican's bill to release $15 million in bonds for senior housing that voters approved two years ago.
Republican Sen. Roger Katz's bill awaits a vote in the Democratic-controlled House, which next convenes Tuesday.
Supporters have been waiting weeks for action on the bill, which they call a last-ditch effort to release the bonds while Maine's termed-out Republican governor is in office.
The Republican-controlled Senate voted last month 26-8 on the bill.
Gov. Paul LePage has claimed without providing evidence that three people would become millionaires overnight if he released the bonds.
The Portland-based Affordable Housing Coalition said it hasn't been able to find a case of any other governor who has "taken this kind of approach to voter-approved bonds."
