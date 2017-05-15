Malloy's revised budget cuts funding to cities and towns

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has released a revised two-year state budget that reduces aid by another $362 million in the first year to many Connecticut cities and towns while boosting funds for poorer communities, including Hartford.
The new proposal unveiled Monday also eliminates the state sales tax exemption on nonprescription drugs and increases the real estate conveyance tax rate on properties valued at more than $800,000.
Malloy, a Democrat, revisited the two-year $40.6 billion budget he released in February after anticipated income tax revenues dropped sharply. It will be the basis for budget negotiations with legislators.
It comes after the projected deficit for the fiscal year starting July 1 jumped from $1.7 billion to $2.3 billion.
Malloy's plan still relies on $700 million in state employee concessions, which remain unsettled.
