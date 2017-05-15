Business & Real Estate

May 15, 2017 1:21 PM

Gillespie blasts opponents over labor laws

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Republican gubernatorial hopeful Ed Gillespie is blasting Democratic rivals over labor laws with the help of two neighboring GOP governors.

Gillespie hosted a conference call for reporters Monday with Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin to praise Virginia's longstanding prohibition on mandatory union fees and dues.

Gillespie, who is competing in three-way race for the Republican nomination, criticized Democrats Tom Perriello and Ralph Northam for both explicit and implied opposition to Virginia's so-called right-to-work law.

Haslam and Bevin said right-to-work measures have made their states more competitive and Virginia would be foolish overturn its law. Such an effort would have virtually no chance of passing the GOP-controlled General Assembly.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sacramento Republic FC will be used as team name in Major League Soccer bid

Sacramento Republic FC will be used as team name in Major League Soccer bid 0:52

Sacramento Republic FC will be used as team name in Major League Soccer bid
Home tour: Sting's digs cost field of gold, and Guns N' Roses bassist locked, loaded for sale 2:14

Home tour: Sting's digs cost field of gold, and Guns N' Roses bassist locked, loaded for sale
Tour this historic house in Truckee on sale for $1.5M 0:49

Tour this historic house in Truckee on sale for $1.5M

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos