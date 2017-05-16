Business & Real Estate

May 16, 2017 1:31 PM

Haslam signs rural broadband bill in West Tennessee

The Associated Press
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.

Gov. Bill Haslam has signed a bill seeking to make it easier for rural areas to get access to the internet.

The Republican governor gave official approval to the Broadband Accessibility Act of 2017 at a ceremony in Brownsville on Tuesday afternoon.

The measure clears the way for nonprofit electric co-ops to start providing both internet and video service. It also provides $45 million in grants and tax credits to co-ops and internet service providers, like AT&T and Comcast, to encourage the development of internet in areas that don't have it.

A last-minute change adopted by lawmakers lowered the minimum internet speed requirement from download speeds from the federal definition of 25 megabits per second to 10 megabits per second.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sacramento Republic FC will be used as team name in Major League Soccer bid

Sacramento Republic FC will be used as team name in Major League Soccer bid 0:52

Sacramento Republic FC will be used as team name in Major League Soccer bid
Home tour: Sting's digs cost field of gold, and Guns N' Roses bassist locked, loaded for sale 2:14

Home tour: Sting's digs cost field of gold, and Guns N' Roses bassist locked, loaded for sale
Tour this historic house in Truckee on sale for $1.5M 0:49

Tour this historic house in Truckee on sale for $1.5M

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos