Business & Real Estate

May 16, 2017 8:50 PM

Voters approve Portland schools bond, reject pipeline ban

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore.

Voters in Portland were approving the largest school bond in state history which would raise taxes to address high levels of lead in drinking water at nearly every school and pay for modernizing schools.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/To7UH4 ) that according to partial returns 61 percent voted for the $790 million spending package while 39 percent were opposed.

The win comes days after Portland Public Schools news including the resignation of the human resources director, a $1 million jury verdict against the district for racial harassment and the implosion of a superintendent search.

The newspaper also reported that Coos County voters were rejecting a ballot measure that would have blocked a $7.5 million natural gas export terminal and pipeline.

The Jordan Cove LNG project envisions a 230-mile pipeline running from Malin, a town on the California border, to Coos Bay.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sacramento Republic FC will be used as team name in Major League Soccer bid

Sacramento Republic FC will be used as team name in Major League Soccer bid 0:52

Sacramento Republic FC will be used as team name in Major League Soccer bid
Home tour: Sting's digs cost field of gold, and Guns N' Roses bassist locked, loaded for sale 2:14

Home tour: Sting's digs cost field of gold, and Guns N' Roses bassist locked, loaded for sale
Tour this historic house in Truckee on sale for $1.5M 0:49

Tour this historic house in Truckee on sale for $1.5M

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos