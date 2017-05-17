Overall revenue in 2 main state accounts steady from January

Gov. Rick Snyder and lawmakers will have slightly more tax revenue to use when finalizing the next state budget.
Economists on Wednesday agreed to revised revenue estimates for this fiscal year and next year that overall are more than projected four months ago. The $12.6 billion school aid fund — Michigan's largest account — will have $340 million more than expected, while the general fund — the second-biggest fund — will have $293 million less.
The new numbers will influence budget talks among the Republican governor and GOP legislative leaders. Lawmakers have left uncommitted hundreds of millions of dollars in general dollars to potentially cut taxes or to spend money to close the pension system to newly hired teachers.
Having less in general funds than anticipated could be a factor.
Comments