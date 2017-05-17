US households owe record amount, topping pre-recession peak

In this Wednesday, April 26, 2017, photo, client specialist Felipe A. Perdomo, left, closes a deal with customer John Tsialas at a GMC Buick dealership in Miami. U.S. household debt reached a record high in the first three months of 2017, topping the previous peak reached in 2008. Yet the nature of what Americans owe has changed since the Great Recession. Student and auto loans make up a larger proportion of household debt, while mortgages and credit card debt remain below pre-recession levels. Alan Diaz AP Photo