Fresno banking firm opens new branch in Roseville

By Mark Glover

Fresno-based Central Valley Community Bank has opened a new full-service branch bank in Roseville.

Now through June 9, CVCB officials said various contests and giveaways will be held at the bank at 2999 Douglas Blvd., Suite 160. A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. on June 9.

Officials said the banking firm moved operations from its former Gold River branch to the new Roseville site. The Roseville bank can be contacted by calling 916-859-2550.

Central Valley operates 22 full-service offices throughout the greater Sacramento region and San Joaquin Valley.

In April, parent firm Central Valley Community Bancorp announced that it had a deal to acquire Folsom Lake Bank. CVCB anticipates finalizing that deal in this year’s fourth quarter.

Folsom Lake Bank, founded in 2007, operates three full-service branches in Folsom, Rancho Cordova and Roseville.

For more details, see cvcb.com.

Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover

