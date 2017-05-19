Florida jobless rate dipped in April as state added jobs

Florida's jobless rate is dropping again.
State officials announced Friday that the unemployment rate dipped to 4.5 percent in April. That's a slight decline from March when the rate was 4.8 percent.
Florida's unemployment rate remains slightly higher than the national rate.
Florida added 10,900 jobs in April, which put it behind several other states in the nation. But the state's overall job growth rate in the past year is among the highest in the nation.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott plans to highlight the job numbers during a visit to Miami International Airport. He will also use the event to criticize the Florida Legislature for cutting back funding to the state's tourism marketing and economic development agencies.
Monroe County had the state's lowest unemployment rate at 2.6 percent.
