ADVANCE FOR THE WEEKEND OF MAY 20-22 AND THEREAFTER - Old McLouth Steel site is seen from Grosse Isle in Trenton, Michigan on May 17, 2017. Wayne County officials are attempting to lure a developer to the foreclosed, 188-acre industrial property along the Detroit River that it doesn’t yet own.
ADVANCE FOR THE WEEKEND OF MAY 20-22 AND THEREAFTER - Old McLouth Steel site is seen from Grosse Isle in Trenton, Michigan on May 17, 2017. Wayne County officials are attempting to lure a developer to the foreclosed, 188-acre industrial property along the Detroit River that it doesn’t yet own. Detroit News via AP Daniel Mears
ADVANCE FOR THE WEEKEND OF MAY 20-22 AND THEREAFTER - Old McLouth Steel site is seen from Grosse Isle in Trenton, Michigan on May 17, 2017. Wayne County officials are attempting to lure a developer to the foreclosed, 188-acre industrial property along the Detroit River that it doesn’t yet own. Detroit News via AP Daniel Mears

Business & Real Estate

May 21, 2017 7:20 AM

Foreclosed Michigan steel site could see redevelopment

The Associated Press
TRENTON, Mich.

Officials in Wayne County are trying to lure a developer to a foreclosed, 188-acre industrial property along the Detroit River that it doesn't yet own.

The Detroit News (http://detne.ws/2q270Oy ) reports county officials have issued a "request for qualification" to test the waters. The county is the third government entity in line to have an opportunity to buy the former McLouth Steel site.

The state declined this month to buy the land for $4.65 million, its fair market value plus back taxes. If the city of Trenton also declines to buy the property, then Wayne County would have a chance to do so.

City Manager Jim Wagner says he's met with an interested developer. Wagner says the city has discussed buying the land, but hasn't made a final decision.

Suggested for you

Comments

Editor's Choice Videos