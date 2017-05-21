Arizona receives additional funds to help conserve water

The Arizona Department of Water Resources has received an infusion of money in the state budget.
The Arizona Capitol Times reported (http://bit.ly/2qEoCTt ) last week that Arizona's water department will get $2 million in the fiscal year 2018 budget, with $2 million more expected in both 2019 and 2020.
Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Tom Buschatze says the money will go toward adding employees and keeping water from the Colorado River in Lake Mead rather than taking it out.
If the water level in Lake Mead drops below 1,075 feet (327.66 meters), Arizona would start seeing cutbacks.
Despite the additional funding, staffing levels still remain well below the agency's levels before the Great Recession.
