Athens-Clarke study shows relatively low property taxes

The owner of a $175,000 house in Athens pays less property tax than any residents in any comparable city in surrounding counties — and less than residents of most neighboring county seats.
That's according to a study by the Athens-Clarke County government's finance department.
Athens-Clarke Assistant Manager Robert Hiss tells the Athens Banner-Herald (http://bit.ly/2r6qHsS) that the government conducts the analysis yearly, along with similar comparisons of various rates and fees.
The study found that, of the neighboring county seats, only Watkinsville in Oconee Country had lower property taxes.
