Former greyhound track falls into disrepair in Waterloo

The eyesore that used to be the Waterloo Greyhound Park has fallen into disrepair while two groups with a claim on it battle in court.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports (http://bit.ly/2qLZlp7 ) city officials have stopped issuing citations for broken windows, overgrown weeds and graffiti until the legal dispute between the National Cattle Congress and the Sac and Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa.
Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson says the issue is a little tricky because the tribe is a sovereign nation.
The track shut down more than 20 years ago. The nonprofit NCC opened the park in 1986 to bolster revenue, but the track began losing money.
The tribe loaned NCC $9.1 million in 1995 while it was undergoing bankruptcy reorganization.
Comments