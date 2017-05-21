Tennessee city closes swimming pool as part of budget cuts

Residents of a Tennessee community are urging officials to rethink their decision to close a public pool.
The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/2rFYRkp ) reports the South Pittsburg City Commission announced at a recent meeting that budget cuts forced the city pool at Loyd Park to shut down.
Mayor Virgil Holder says the city doesn't have the money to maintain the pool. He says the city is making cuts and trimming budgets in many areas.
Resident Dora Fennell says the children of South Pittsburg "need something that's going to keep them active and out of trouble."
