Special session looms with major budget bills still pending

Minnesota's Legislature raced toward a midnight deadline on Monday with waning hope of completing a budget on time, as Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka conceded lawmakers may need an overtime session to finish passing budget bills.
The Legislature worked around the clock over the weekend to start piecing together a new, $45 billion-plus spending package, sending bills to Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton to fund agricultural programs, courts and public safety agencies, public colleges and more. But the Republican-controlled Legislature and Dayton were still struggling to find agreement on the bulk of the budget, like funding for public schools, cuts to health care services and $660 million in tax breaks.
Gazelka said Monday evening that he and House Speaker Kurt Daudt were focused on resolving those differences with the governor but admitted that an agreement might not come in time to finish the budget before midnight.
"We may not be able to pass everything tonight," he said.
An unfinished budget would trigger a special session, but both Gazelka and Daudt said they hadn't discussed when to schedule a potential overtime period. It would be up to Dayton to call lawmakers to return to the Capitol.
Daudt made his preference clear: He'd want to keep working into Tuesday morning until the budget is done.
Special sessions have become routine at the Minnesota Legislature. Lawmakers needed a one-day overtime session while setting its last budget in 2015 after Dayton vetoed several spending bills. In 2011, massive disagreements between Dayton and a GOP Legislature over how to solve a $6 billion shortfall triggered a 20-day government shutdown that ended only after a special session.
Dayton and Republicans entered the final week of the session with drastically different visions for how to use a $1.65 billion budget surplus. Dayton called for a $46 billion budget with extra spending to expand preschool offerings, while Republicans lined up millions of dollars in spending cuts for public health care programs and more than $1 billion in tax breaks.
Lawmakers made progress as they worked through Sunday night into Monday, sending five of 10 budget bills to Dayton's desk. Clear trade-offs between Dayton and the GOP were scattered throughout those funding packages.
A budget for courts and public safety wouldn't levy harsher penalties on protesters who block freeways, something many Democrats called an encroachment on First Amendment rights. But the same bill angered Democrats by including a measure Republicans have pushed for months that would ensure the governor's administration can't unilaterally expand driver's license access to immigrants living in the state illegally.
They also agreed that a pending deal for a $660 million package of tax cuts, a top prize for the GOP, wouldn't include tax credits for Minnesota students to attend private schools — a measure that Dayton vowed would trigger his veto. And a GOP proposal to delay Dayton's water quality measure requiring buffer strips between farmland and public waters by two years was scaled back into an eight-month grace period for farmers to avoid fines or punishment
But by Monday afternoon, some rank-and-file lawmakers were resigned that they wouldn't return home Tuesday morning with their work complete. The pile-up of remaining disputes on budgets created a problem with the clock — Daudt himself noted a budget for health care spending could take 10 hours or more to draft.
"I don't think there's any way we'll be done with the bills by midnight," said Rep. Paul Thissen, a former Democratic House Speaker who's keenly aware of the time it takes for major bills to get to and clear the floor.
