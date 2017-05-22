Turkey partially destroys IS-attacked Istanbul nightclub

Backdropped by the July 15 Martyrs bridge over the Bosporus Strait, a man smokes as he sits amongst the debris of the Reina nightclub that was attacked on New Year's Day, in Istanbul, Monday, May 22, 2017. Turkey's state-run news agency says authorities have partially destroyed the upscale Istanbul nightclub where an Islamic State group attacker killed 39 people during New Year's celebrations. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo