May 22, 2017 9:08 AM

Walker defends property tax cut, issues veto threat

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

Gov. Scott Walker is continuing to put pressure on fellow Republicans in the Legislature not to raise taxes.

Walker on Friday promised to veto the entire budget if it results in a net property tax increase to homeowners. And on Monday he fired off a series of tweets defending his budget as the GOP-controlled Legislature continues working on making changes to it.

Walker tweeted, "Republicans did not run on a gas tax increase -- so they should not pass one in this budget."

Raising gas taxes is being looked at by some Republican legislative leaders as part of a way to pay for roads in the state.

Walker also tweeted that Republicans who ran on the promise of lowering taxes "need to keep that pledge."

