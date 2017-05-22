House lawmakers refuse to lessen hunting sales tax holiday

Purchases of off-road vehicles and airboats in Louisiana will continue to be tax-free on the first weekend of September.
The House tax committee rejected a Senate-approved bill that would have scaled back Louisiana's sales tax holiday for hunting supplies.
The proposal by Sen. Barrow Peacock, a Bossier City Republican, would have kept sales taxes from being charged on firearms, ammunition and archery supplies on that September weekend.
But the sales tax holiday would have no longer applied to off-road vehicles, airboats, pirogues, animal feed and some other items that have been tax-free.
The change would have saved the state an estimated $400,000 in the upcoming budget year and $1.3 million annually thereafter.
Lawmakers on the Ways and Means Committee voted 11-4 against the bill Monday.
