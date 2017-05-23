FILE - In this March 24, 2017 file photo, a lone woman walks the trail along Lake Michigan at Chicago' North Avenue beach. President Donald Trump’s administration says it’s time for state and local governments to pay for cleanups of iconic but polluted waterways such as the Great Lakes, Chesapeake Bay and Puget Sound. The proposed federal budget for 2018 would eliminate $427 million for regional water restoration initiatives.
FILE - In this March 24, 2017 file photo, a lone woman walks the trail along Lake Michigan at Chicago' North Avenue beach. President Donald Trump’s administration says it’s time for state and local governments to pay for cleanups of iconic but polluted waterways such as the Great Lakes, Chesapeake Bay and Puget Sound. The proposed federal budget for 2018 would eliminate $427 million for regional water restoration initiatives. Charles Rex Arbogast, File AP Photo
Business & Real Estate

May 23, 2017 10:38 PM

Advocates: Federal role crucial for iconic waterway cleanups

By JOHN FLESHER AP Environmental Writer
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich.

President Donald Trump's administration says it's time for state and local governments to pay for cleanups of iconic but polluted waterways such as the Great Lakes, Chesapeake Bay and Puget Sound.

But supporters of those programs say the cleanups are already a team effort. They are fighting a proposal in the Environmental Protection Agency's 2018 budget plan to cut $427 million for regional waterway restorations.

Many members of Congress in both parties also oppose defunding the cleanup efforts, which are popular with constituents.

Supporters say federal grants often require state or local funding matches. And federal agencies can help forge agreements among states that compete with each other economically and may have significant political differences.

