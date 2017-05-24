Business & Real Estate

May 24, 2017 4:29 AM

Kansas lawmakers prepare to debate tax hikes, school funding

The Associated Press
TOPEKA, Kan.

Kansas lawmakers are preparing to consider a new plan for raising taxes to fix the state budget and another measure that would boost spending on public schools.

The House was scheduled to have debates Wednesday on the two biggest issues before the Legislature on the 100th day of its annual session.

House and Senate negotiators agreed Tuesday night on details of a plan for raising $948 million over two years.

The plan would increase income and liquor taxes and would impose the state's sales tax on a few services.

The education measure would phase in a $280 million increase in spending on schools over two years.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $887 million through June 2019, and the state Supreme Court has said funding for public schools is inadequate.

