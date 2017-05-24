Lawmakers pass special session deadline for closing budget

The Minnesota Legislature's plan for a brief special session was in tatters Wednesday, as lawmakers blew through what was supposed to be a 7 a.m. adjournment with plenty of work yet to be done to wrap up a massive $46 billion budget.
The two sides had agreed in principle on major sticking points late Monday to set up the special session, but by their self-imposed deadline, the House had passed just two of six bills needed. Senators were in recess most of the night and passed none, and lawmakers were starting to get testy.
By Wednesday morning, it was unclear whether it would be hours, days or even weeks until the Legislature could wrap up its budget work. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said on the Senate floor shortly before 7 a.m. that he was disappointed at how things had played out, faulting Democrats for slowing down the bills.
"When we sign agreements, they're not just a paper with words, there's a spirit behind them of what we're trying to do," he said, according to the Star Tribune. "In my view, it does not appear that that has happened."
Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton and the Republicans who control the Legislature struck the special session agreement shortly before midnight Monday — the mandated end of the regular session — on how to use a $1.65 billion surplus. They agreed to put $650 million toward tax relief, $50 million to expand preschool offerings and $300 million to fix roads and bridges in a special session.
But their overtime session ticked away as the two sides slowly finalized detailed agreements for how to finish up the bulk of the state's budget. It left the Legislature with a logistical crunch to get the remaining bills drafted — a process that can take up to 10 hours for some bills — and ready for final votes in both chambers.
Democrats said majority Republicans only had themselves to blame for the slow start of the special session and its messy, inconclusive state on Wednesday.
"Republicans have now failed to pass a final budget in both the regular legislative session and in the self-imposed 12:01 am special session (House Speaker) Kurt Daudt asked for," House Minority Leader Melissa Hortman said in a statement.
Details behind the remaining, massive spending bills weren't released until late Tuesday, and major questions remained Wednesday. They would devote three-quarters of the state's budget surplus to boosting spending for public schools and tax cuts. An education budget pays to increase the state's per-pupil funding formula by 2 percent in each of the next two years, while also setting aside $50 million to expand preschool options — a top priority for Dayton.
Plans for a $660 million bill of tax breaks shrunk by $10 million in last-minute negotiations. But new tax cuts would be created for college savings plans and tuition debt, Social Security income and first-time homebuyer accounts. The planned Major League Soccer stadium in St. Paul would get a long-awaited exemption from state and local property taxes. In another move, the bill would also slash taxes on premium cigars — from $3.50 to 50 cents each — and remove inflation-adjusted increases for cigarette taxes that were approved in 2013.
"I think it really represents true compromise. We're getting some things we wanted, the governor is getting some things he wanted," Daudt said. "We're pretty happy with that."
The Legislature has already sent Dayton five budget bills before the regular session came to a close Monday, but the outstanding spending packages eat up 85 percent of the state's overall budget.
Special sessions have become routine at the Legislature. Lawmakers needed a one-day overtime session while setting its last budget in 2015 after Dayton vetoed several spending bills. In 2011, deep disagreements between Dayton and a GOP-controlled Legislature over how to solve a $6 billion shortfall triggered a 20-day government shutdown that ended only after a special session.
