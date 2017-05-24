The Latest: New Mexico House votes to restore spending

The Latest on efforts by New Mexico lawmakers to resolve a state budget crisis (all times local):
5:30 p.m.
Legislation that reinstates funding for New Mexico's universities and colleges as well as the Legislature itself has been approved by the House of Representatives.
The Democratic-led House voted 46-20 Wednesday to restore some $765 million in general fund spending that was previously vetoed by New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez.
Restoration of the funding for the upcoming fiscal year is likely to depend on support for companion revenue increases from internet sales, taxes on nonprofit hospitals and suspended infrastructure projects. Martinez vetoed $350 million in tax and fee increases in April.
3:30 p.m.
3:20 p.m.
A New Mexico House legislative committee has approved a measure aimed at closing tax loopholes and introducing new taxes on online sales and nonprofit hospitals.
The Democratic-controlled House Taxation and Revenue Committee voted 9-7 on Wednesday along party lines to approve a proposal aimed at raising more revenue.
Without the revenue increases, state lawmakers don't have resources to restore higher education funding that Republican Gov. Susana Martinez vetoed earlier this year.
General fund dollars for the Legislature as well as state colleges, universities and specialty schools are scheduled to run out July 1.
Lawmakers began a special session Wednesday and are grappling over how to end a budget crisis thanks to a downtown in oil prices.
3:10 p.m.
Several tax and fee increases have been approved by a New Mexico Senate panel despite opposition to tax hikes by Republican Gov. Susana Martinez.
The Senate Finance Committee endorsed on Wednesday a gasoline and diesel tax increase of 5 cents per gallon and a $55 registration fee on interstate freight trucks.
The bill also would implement taxes on online sales by out-of-state retailers and delay reductions to corporate income tax rates that are being phased in gradually by the state. Proceeds would help rebuild general fund reserves and pay for road maintenance and construction.
Martinez vetoed similar tax proposals in April and has vowed to do it again. She has denouncing gasoline taxes in particular as a burden on working families. All Republicans on the Senate committee voted against the tax increases.
1:30 p.m.
Democratic state lawmakers in New Mexico are proposing to increase per-student funding to public schools by $15 in the fall.
Sen. Mimi Stewart of Albuquerque announced the plan Wednesday to increase spending on public schools across the state by $10 million. She said the spending will be offset by a variety of state revenue increases without offering more specifics.
National teachers union officials joined a rally and news conference Wednesday at the New Mexico state Capitol in a show of force as lawmakers convened to resolve a state budget crisis.
A $6.1 billion spending bill approved by the Legislature in March would slightly increase state funding to public schools in the coming fiscal year after a series of spending cuts and withdrawals from district cash reserves. Spending on education could be revised as lawmakers rewrite taxation and spending bills in an effort to balance the state budget.
1:10 p.m.
The New Mexico Legislature has failed to override a veto by Republican Gov. Susana Martinez of funding for all state colleges and universities.
The House voted 39-29 Wednesday, falling short of a two-thirds majority need to restore funding to institutions of higher education that include public hospitals and research facilities. A Senate override vote also fell short of a two-thirds majority.
Most Republicans opposed the override on the first day of a special session. GOP Sen. Craig Brandt said lawmakers cannot restore spending until they approve new sources of revenue.
The failed vote could pave the way for the Supreme Court to intervene in state financial decisions if the Legislature fails to craft a balanced budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.
12:45 p.m.
12:40 p.m.
Democrats in the New Mexico Legislature are calling for a vote to override vetoes by Gov. Susana Martinez that defund the Legislature and all state colleges and universities in the coming fiscal year.
Sen. John Arthur Smith and Rep. Daymon Ely on Wednesday introduced a motion to override vetoes by the Republican governor.
A two-thirds majority is required to override a veto.
Martinez last month rejected a variety of tax increases, while vetoing $765 million in state spending. The state Supreme Court has declined requests from lawmakers to rescind those spending cuts.
12:20 p.m.
The New Mexico Legislature has convened in a special session to resolve a state budget crisis linked to faltering tax revenues and a weak state economy.
The state Senate and House of Representatives gathered Wednesday at the state Capitol to consider legislation designed to restore vetoed spending cuts and shore up depleted state reserves.
The state's Republican governor and Democratic-led Legislature have outlined competing proposals to restore vetoed funding for the Legislature and all state universities for the fiscal year starting July 1.
Martinez last month rejected a variety of tax increases, while vetoing $765 million in state spending. The state Supreme Court has declined requests from lawmakers to rescind those vetoes.
11:00 a.m.
A public employees union in New Mexico is pushing back against a Republican plan to shore up state finances by withdrawing pension money earmarked for lawmakers.
Carter Bundy of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees said Wednesday that the proposed withdrawals would affect retirement savings of most state workers and not just legislators.
He also warned that the plan to claw back $12.5 million in retirement contributions would threaten the tax-exempt status of the New Mexico Public Employees Retirement Association.
Republican Gov. Susana Martinez and GOP lawmakers say that a legislative retirement plan is overfunded, too generous and should be used to plug a budget deficit for the coming fiscal year. State pension managers say that would be illegal.
The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees represents about 10,000 state workers in New Mexico.
3:00 a.m.
