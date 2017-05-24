Mayor seeks to revoke liquor license of club after shooting

A suburban Chicago mayor says he'll move forward with trying to revoke the liquor license of a nightclub where five people were seriously injured in a shooting earlier this month.
The Daily Southtown reports (http://trib.in/2qgUQli ) Dolton Mayor Riley Rogers says there'll be a public hearing in the coming days. Rogers also serves as liquor control commissioner.
Club One in Dolton has been closed since May 14 when five people were shot just before 3 a.m. following an argument inside the club. Four people were shot inside and one outside. All were hospitalized with serious injuries. One victim has sued the club's owners.
Police are investigating the shooting.
City officials say the club has been under new management since January. The owner of the club could not be reached for comment.
