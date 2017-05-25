Walker tells fellow Republicans to 'get it done' on roads

Gov. Scott Walker on Thursday called on fellow Republicans in the Legislature to "get it done" and reach a deal on road funding, highlighting one of several disputes that are threatening to delay passage of a state budget on time.
While Walker called for swift action on roads during an appaerance at a construction site in Neenah, the Legislature's budget-writing committee back in Madison was expected to vote later Thursday to reject his proposed tuition cut for University of Wisconsin schools.
The Joint Finance Committee was also slated to vote on Walker's changes to the state's welfare programs that include making Wisconsin the first state in the country to require drug testing for some Medicaid applicants.
Walker held a news conference at the highways 10/441 expansion and reconstruction project to stress the urgent need to reach a road funding agreement before the current budget year ends on June 30. He and Republican legislative leaders are at odds over the best plan.
The Republican governor wants to delay some major projects — but not the one in Neenah — while borrowing $500 million. Republicans who control the Senate and Assembly don't want to borrow that much but are hung up on alternatives. Walker reiterated his opposition to raising gas taxes or vehicle registration fees like Assembly Republicans are pushing, which would essentially have those who use the roads pay to improve them, but he's been open to other suggestions.
Walker also repeated his opposition to breaking off transportation funding from the rest of the state budget, which could delay reaching a deal for months and put funding for the current ongoing project in Neenah in jeopardy.
"Our message is simple: Get it done," Walker said.
Other major planks of Walker's two-year $76 billion budget were up for approval by the Joint Finance Committee.
They include Walker's proposed 5 percent tuition cut at the University of Wisconsin System in the second year of the budget. The committee has already rejected a tuition cut for technical colleges and Assembly Republicans oppose cutting it for UW. Senate Republicans were deciding whether to push for a lesser reduction or go along with a tuition freeze that's been in place for four years. The committee was unable to reach agreement earlier this week and rescheduled the vote for Thursday.
Walker's budget also calls for giving the university system $42.5 million in additional state aid over the next two years. UW officials have welcomed that proposal, as Republicans slashed $250 million from the system in the last budget. But Walker tied the new money to a vast array of performance standards, including affordability and time to degree. Campuses that score better on meeting that criteria would get more money. Campuses that score poorly would get less.
