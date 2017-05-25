Business & Real Estate

May 25, 2017 5:58 AM

Committee recommends lottery game for kindergarten funds

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

A New Hampshire House committee is supporting a proposal to fund full-day kindergarten for the state with a lottery game called Keno.

The state Senate has frequently opposed the idea in the past. Critics have said it could increase gambling addictions.

The House Finance Committee voted in favor of the proposal on Wednesday. It would link the lottery game as a source of revenue for full-day kindergarten. The measure now goes to the full House.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has said full-day kindergarten funding is a priority, and has endorsed previous plans from both the House and the Senate. He said he will review the new House budget that ties Keno to kindergarten funding.

