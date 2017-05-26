Business & Real Estate

May 26, 2017 2:57 AM

Kentucky scholarship covers tuition for high-demand fields

The Associated Press
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky.

The state of Kentucky has created a new scholarship for its residents to fill skilled jobs in high demand.

The News-Enterprise reports (http://bit.ly/2rFBvhj ) that Education and Workforce Development Cabinet Secretary Hal Heiner announced the Work Ready Scholarship on Wednesday for qualifying residents entering programs in advanced manufacturing, business and technology, construction trades, health care, and transportation and logistics.

Heiner says the scholarship is designed to prevent the narrowing of the middle class and funnel people into high-wage industries with jobs that need to be filled.

Gov. Matt Bevin says the scholarship provides tuition-free training for up to 32 credit hours at participating institutions. There is no age or income limit, but residents must have obtained a high school diploma or GED and not have earned an associate degree or higher.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

New ownership and name change coming soon to Twelve Rounds Brewery

New ownership and name change coming soon to Twelve Rounds Brewery 1:24

New ownership and name change coming soon to Twelve Rounds Brewery
Watch video captured from a Sacramento police body camera 1:23

Watch video captured from a Sacramento police body camera
California senator wants Gov. Jerry Brown to expand Medi-Cal to undocumented adults 1:01

California senator wants Gov. Jerry Brown to expand Medi-Cal to undocumented adults

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos