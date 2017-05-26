Business & Real Estate

May 26, 2017 7:58 PM

Union official accused of defrauding Social Security

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

A former union official has been indicted on charges he fraudulently qualified for early retirement benefits from the Social Security Administration.

Federal prosecutors say John A. Matassa Jr. was secretary-treasurer of the Independent Union of Amalgamated Workers Local 711 when he put his wife on the payroll in a do-nothing job in February 2013. At the same time, he lowered his own salary and applied for and obtained early retirement benefits from Social Security's Old-Age Insurance program. Matassa is also accused of signing his wife's paychecks from the union and depositing them into the couple's bank account.

The 65-year-old Matassa of Arlington Heights is scheduled to be arraigned next week on wire fraud, theft of government funds, embezzlement from a labor organization and making false entries in union records charges.

His lawyer refused to comment on the indictment.

