Girls are increasingly being married off in war-torn Yemen

In this photo taken on Monday, Mar. 6, 2017, a 10year-old girl, who fled with her mother after she was forced to get married to a man in his 60s, right, sits near her mother at a residential building in Ibb province, Yemen. Human rights activists say child marriages are rising dramatically amid the civil war in Yemen. They say girls under 15 in many cases are being married off by their families because they can’t afford to support their children, are desperate for the dowry or want to protect their daughters’ “virtue.” Hani Mohammed AP Photo