President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump greets French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron before a concert by the La Scala Philharmonic Orchestra at the Ancient Greek Theatre of Taormina, Sicily, Friday, May 26, 2017. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is second from left, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is at center. The New York Times via AP, Pool Stephen Crowley

May 27, 2017 1:23 AM

The Latest: Trump meeting with G-7, African leaders

The Associated Press
TAORMINA, Sicily

The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to Europe (all times local):

9:47 a.m.

President Donald Trump is kicking off the final day of his first trip abroad with a meeting with Group of Seven and African nation leaders.

Trump is seated between Beji Caid Essebsi, president of Tunisia, and Mahamadou Issoufou, the president of Niger, for his first meeting of the day.

He was also spotted chatting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel before the session began.

It's the final day of the president's nine-day trip. He'll be returning to Washington, D.C. late Saturday.

___

9:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump is in Taormina, Sicily for a second day of meetings with Group of Seven wealthy nation leaders.

Leaders from the G-7 countries were expected to gather at the San Domenico Palace Hotel on Saturday morning.

Trump is set to engage in discussions about the global economy and climate. He will also participate in a meeting with small African nations.

This is the final day of Trump's first official trip abroad.

After the G-7 summit of economically advanced countries, the president will address American troops on an Italian base before departing for home.

The G-7 includes the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

___

7:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump will return to Washington having rattled some allies and reassured others, but his White House still sits under a cloud of scandal.

Trump will spend Saturday at the second day of the G-7 summit in Sicily, bringing to an end a nine-day trip that started in Saudi Arabia and Israel before moving on to Europe.

The trip has gone off without a major misstep, with the administration touting the president's efforts to create a new coalition to fight terrorism while admonishing partners in an old alliance to pay their fair share.

In Washington, though, a newly appointed special counsel is just beginning his investigation into links between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

