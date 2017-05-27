California bills target private business to help immigrants

FILE - In this Mar. 17, 2017, file photo, Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, Chair of the Assembly Committee on Housing and Community Development, right, speaks in Los Angeles. California Democrats are expanding their efforts to resist President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration with bills aimed at limiting how much private business people can cooperate with federal immigration authorities. A bill that would bar landlords from disclosing tenants' immigration status passed the Assembly on Monday, May 22, 2017. A measure prohibiting employers from letting immigration agents into their worksites without a warrant cleared a key committee Friday, May 26, 2017. Nick Ut, File AP Photo